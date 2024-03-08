STORY: Alexia Beziki and Danai Deligeorges are about to do something that, until last month, was forbidden in Greece.

They're one of country's first lesbian couples to get married after parliament passed a landmark bill in February allowing same-sex couples to tie the knot.

They've waited years for this moment.

The pair exchange vows, with the city's mayor officiating.

When the ceremony wraps up, there are embraces and tears.

"I don't know if there are words to describe the feelings that I am feeling," says Deligeorges.

"I certainly feel relief, justification and very happy," Beziki adds. "There is so much love here."

The pair met nearly a decade ago.

Deligeorges proposed in 2022 - unsure how it would work - but certain about what she wanted to do.

DELIGEORGES: "So I said to her, that, I don't know what is going on with Greece, I don't know what is going on with the IVF procedure that we are trying to have a baby, and I don't know what is going to happen, but no matter what, I would like to get married to you if you want to, and I don't know if we are even allowed but here is this ring."

BEZIKI: "Talking about romantic acts."

DELIGEORGES: "Yeah, and like, just so you know."

Last month's vote came after decades of campaigning by the LGBT community.

BIZIKI: "I felt seen."

And it's not come without opposition.

The Orthodox Church, which has long held sway in socially conservative Greece, is vehemently opposed.

The first gay wedding took place in Athens last week under police watch.

And some within the LGBT community say the law does not go far enough.

It gives LGBT couples the right to adopt children but many were hoping to see provisions for assisted reproduction methods and surrogacy.

The couple says they feel lucky to be able to get married, knowing many other couples before them could not.

DELIGEORGES: "All those people who fought for this, and now we are able to confirm with a statement that 'you know what? you were doing all these things not for nothing.' I mean, I am here to confirm, that this is it, and you are right. So, love wins."

BEZIKI: "True."

DELIGEORGES: "Love wins."

BEZIKI: "Yeah, yeah."