Low carbon energy technologies: successes and opportunities

The Low-Carbon Energy Observatory (LCEO) analyses the state of play in EU research and innovation trends and the policy measures for eleven low-carbon technologies.

A dedicated 2020 report for each technology identifies development trends and market barriers, as well as best practices for use of private and public funds and for policy measures.

In addition, the LCEO monitors relevant future emerging concepts. The LCEO was created on the initiative of Directorate-General for Research and Innovation and add Horizon 2020, the EU research and innovation programme (2014-2020).

The common findings of the studies

European research on renewables and other low-carbon energy technologies is world-class and is delivering potentially cost-effective solutions

International competition on these technologies is intense

More needs to be done to accelerate the roll-out of innovative solutions and to promote European industry ecosystems

Key results for each technology