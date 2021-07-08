Low level of Argentina's Parana River to cost $315 mln over 6 months -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, July 8 (Reuters) - The shallowness of the
Parana River in Argentina threatens to cost the country's grains
farmers and exporters almost $315 million over a six-month
period through August, the Rosario grains exchange said in a
report on Thursday.
Lack of rain in Brazil, where the river originates, has
brought water levels down in Argentina, forcing cargo ships to
reduce the amount of grains that are loaded for export.
"This entails logistics, transportation and industrial costs
of an estimated $315 million between March and August 2021," the
exchange said in the report.
The port hub of Rosario, on the banks of the Parana in Santa
Fe province, is seeing some of its lowest water levels in
decades. About 80% of Argentina's agricultural exports are
transported down the Parana to the Atlantic.
"The increase in costs is related to the need to adjust the
volume of cargo in certain types of ships at Rosario," it said.
And there are costs in industrial activity at Rosario, where
soybeans are crushed into livestock feed and soyoil, as more
ships are needed to carry standard amounts of cargo, the
exchange added.
The navigation problems are hitting at high export season as
growers bring in their 2020/21 soy and corn crops. The South
American grains powerhouse is the world's No. 3 corn exporter
and No. 1 supplier of soymeal feed used to fatten hogs and
poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.
The shallowness of the Parana has caused delays as ships
have been stranded, needing to be towed into deeper waters in
order to be free to sail.
The farm sector is of strategic importance to Latin
America's No. 3 economy. Grains are Argentina's top source of
export dollars at a time when central bank reserves are getting
hit by a weak peso and economic weakness caused by COVID-19.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires
Editing by Matthew Lewis)