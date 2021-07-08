Low level of Argentina's Parana River to cost $315 mln over 6 months -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, July 8 (Reuters) - The shallowness of the Parana River in Argentina threatens to cost the country's grains farmers and exporters almost $315 million over a six-month period through August, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Thursday.

Lack of rain in Brazil, where the river originates, has brought water levels down in Argentina, forcing cargo ships to reduce the amount of grains that are loaded for export.

"This entails logistics, transportation and industrial costs of an estimated $315 million between March and August 2021," the exchange said in the report.

The port hub of Rosario, on the banks of the Parana in Santa Fe province, is seeing some of its lowest water levels in decades. About 80% of Argentina's agricultural exports are transported down the Parana to the Atlantic.

"The increase in costs is related to the need to adjust the volume of cargo in certain types of ships at Rosario," it said.

And there are costs in industrial activity at Rosario, where soybeans are crushed into livestock feed and soyoil, as more ships are needed to carry standard amounts of cargo, the exchange added.

The navigation problems are hitting at high export season as growers bring in their 2020/21 soy and corn crops. The South American grains powerhouse is the world's No. 3 corn exporter and No. 1 supplier of soymeal feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

The shallowness of the Parana has caused delays as ships have been stranded, needing to be towed into deeper waters in order to be free to sail.

The farm sector is of strategic importance to Latin America's No. 3 economy. Grains are Argentina's top source of export dollars at a time when central bank reserves are getting hit by a weak peso and economic weakness caused by COVID-19.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires Editing by Matthew Lewis)