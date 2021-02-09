Lowe's Increases Category Share of Wallet 24% by Rewarding Customers in Stock

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bumped—the fintech company on a mission to create an ownership economy through fractional stock rewards—released data from their two-year pilot study that shows the impact stock rewards can have on driving customer engagement with home improvement brand, Lowe's.

Once customers were rewarded in fractional shares of stock for spending at Lowe's, Bumped saw a $47.82 increase in monthly spending with the home improvement brand, along with an additional .84 visits per month. The average reward-spend-ROI for Lowe's was 69.5x, thanks to the 62% of customers who changed their behavior after becoming an owner.

More than that, ownership shifted spend from a key category competitor to Lowes. Once customers were rewarded in Lowe's stock, the brand saw its share of wallet in the Home Improvement category increase by 24%, meaning that users began spending more with Lowe's and less with their competitor as a result of ownership.

The Bumped pilot ran for two years and rewarded over 13,000 US consumers in fractional stock rewards when they spent at more than 80 brands. Customers selected their preferred brand in each category, and were subsequently rewarded in fractional shares of stock when they purchased. Customers who selected Lowe's were rewarded in fractional shares of Lowe's stock.

"In industries dominated by duopolies, like the Home Improvement category is, it's critical that brands look to build long-term, lasting relationships," says David Nelsen, Founder and CEO of Bumped. "I believe that the brands who bring their customers into the fold by making them owners will be able to win spend directly from competitors both near and long-term."

Bumped announced high-level results of their pilot in January, and will be introducing the results of a number of brand and category studies throughout the quarter.

About Bumped

Bumped is a tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy. The Bumped app gives consumers the power to turn their everyday spending into free stock ownership, and their suite of tools helps businesses reward their customers in fractional shares of stock. Bumped believes that we all create the economy together, and we all should have the opportunity to benefit from it. Learn more at Bumped.com.

Disclosures

The Bumped app and website are operated by Bumped, Inc. Brokerage services are provided by Bumped Financial LLC, member FINRA /SIPC . More about Bumped Financial LLC on FINRA's FINRA BrokerCheck website.

Investing in securities involves risk, including possible loss of principal: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value. Nothing here should be construed as an offer to purchase or sell securities.

