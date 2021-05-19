Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lowe's signals stronger than expected home improvement demand after sales jump

05/19/2021 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Lowe's retail store is shown in Carlsbad, California

(Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc said on Wednesday demand for home improvement products was more buoyant than its expectations despite vaccine rollouts after reporting a near 26% jump in quarterly same-store sales.

Stuck-at-home Americans fueled a surge in sales of tools and building materials at Lowe's and larger rival Home Depot Inc in the last year, as homeowners with limited options for travel or leisure activities due to the pandemic used more of their discretionary income on minor remodeling and repairs.

The boom was expected to slow following speedy vaccinations and easing of COVID-19 curbs, but the stimulus checks in March boosted demand, Lowe's said.

A surge in lumber prices also helped same-store rise 25.9% in the first quarter ended April 30, beating analysts' estimates for a 19.2% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"The underlying drivers of home improvement demand appear to be more resilient and stable than we originally forecasted," Chief Financial Officer David Denton said on an analysts call.

May comparable sales were still up around 37% compared to 2019 levels, Denton said, but added the company anticipates a modest shift in spending away from home improvement as the economy reopens.

Lowe's growth in same-stores sales fell short of the 31% jump Home Depot reported on Tuesday, the first time it has lagged its arch rival since the start of the health crisis.

Shares of Lowe's, which have gained over 65% in the last year, fell 2.6%. Evercore ISI analysts said investors were likely expecting a bigger beat following Home Depot's blowout quarter.

Total net sales at Lowe's rose 24.1% to $24.42 billion in the first quarter, beating estimates of $23.86 billion, while net earnings of $3.21 per share also topped expectations of $2.62.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aBrussels to chide UK over handling of EU citizens at borders
RE
10:42aBlue Origin discloses $2 million as current highest bid for seat on space flight
RE
10:40aBritain's carbon market begins trading at higher prices than EU
RE
10:39aReadout of Fed meeting may highlight potential policy dilemma
RE
10:37aWells Fargo to onboard active cryptocurrency strategy for rich clients
RE
10:36aDollar steadies ahead of Fed, cryptos plummet after China move
RE
10:34aLowe's signals stronger than expected home improvement demand after sales jump
RE
10:30aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE  : Börse to achieve net zero carbon neutrality by 2025
PU
10:28aCENTRAL BANK OF MALTA  : Cooperation Agreement between Central Bank of Malta and the University of Macerata, Italy
PU
10:27aCanada annual inflation rises at fastest pace in a decade in April
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto ban
2EXPLAINER: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China
3Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, cryptos plummet after China move
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks fall as inflation concerns mount
5Bitcoin, ethereum plunge; crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion

HOT NEWS