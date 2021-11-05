Lowell Named COO for SIB Holdings, LLC

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIB Holdings, LLC, announces the appointment of Patrick F. Lowell as chief operating officer. Lowell most recently served as chief executive officer of Sage Management, where he spent 17 years developing and deploying cutting edge technology solutions that enable the world’s largest telecom providers, enterprises and government agencies to optimize their communications inventory.



SIB Holdings, LLC (SIBH), is the parent company of SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, the market leader in vendor management and operating expense cost-reduction. As part of SIBH’s growth strategy, the company has expanded and enhanced its service offerings through acquisitions of like-minded B2B companies. Since September 2020 SIBH has acquired Sage Management for its market-leading technology and telecom cost optimization services; The Fox Consulting Group for its mobility and credit-card processing cost reduction services; and Cost Control Associates for its energy and utility expense management services.

As COO Lowell will oversee operations for all of SIBH’s operating companies and play a lead role in the operational excellence, technology development and integration efforts to expand services capabilities and deepen vertical market expertise. Lowell will also work closely with SIBH CEO Kevin Flounders to develop and execute the combined company’s long-term strategy and vision.

“Patrick is a game-changer whose abilities and proven leadership I have experienced first-hand,” said Flounders. “His deep and broad expertise spans finance, operations, sales, strategy and technology. Patrick is the obvious choice for this vital role at our holding company. I’m impressed by his knowledge, vision and commitment to making SIBH a force to be reckoned with as we expand our services and capabilities into new markets. We have an exciting future ahead.”

“I am honored to join SIBH and enthusiastic about the company’s laser focus on helping businesses achieve savings and operational efficiencies. Thanks to Kevin, we have a strong foundation, exceptional culture and timeless mission. I look forward to working closely with Kevin to take us to the next level.”

Prior to co-founding Sage Management in 2004 and serving as CEO, Lowell was a partner at LDT, where he successfully developed global arms export control technology, designed subject-matter level operational policies and procedures, and helped integrate international business units in accordance with legal requirements. Lowell also served as part of the Special Compliance Officer team to support the enforcement and implementation of consent agreements between the U.S. Government and major global defense contractors.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Floyd

rachel@aboutsib.com

Phone 843-576-3616



