Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lowenstein Sandler PC : Selected as Counsel to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy of Avadim Health, Inc.

06/14/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lowenstein Sandler has been selected as counsel to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of Avadim Health, Inc. The Asheville, North Carolina-based manufacturer of topical health care products under Theraworx, Phuel, and Combat One brands filed for Chapter 11 protection on June 2, 2021, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The filing represents part of a plan to sell substantially all of the assets, while continuing operations. The Lowenstein team is led by Robert M. Hirsh, Eric Chafetz, Phillip Khezri, and Erica G. Mannix.

Disclaimer

Lowenstein Sandler PC published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 16:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:47pFORWARD AIR CORPORATION  : Announces Expanded LTL Service Offering In Spokane, WA
PR
12:46pMASERATI S P A  : The beauty of sustainable mobility with Maserati to the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
PU
12:44pHEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT  : Announces Expiration of Rights Offering (Form 8-K)
PU
12:44pSONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
12:43pBACK TO THE FUTURE : 2020s to echo roaring 20s or inflationary 70s?
RE
12:43pTRINA SOLAR IN SNEC 2021 : high-efficiency modules and trackers unveil unstoppable 210 products value
AQ
12:43pDGAP-PVR  : VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
12:42pHEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:42pAMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
RE
12:42pCLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS  : AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
4AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Bernstein gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS