Lowenstein Sandler PC : Selected as Counsel to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy of Avadim Health, Inc.

Lowenstein Sandler has been selected as counsel to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of Avadim Health, Inc. The Asheville, North Carolina-based manufacturer of topical health care products under Theraworx, Phuel, and Combat One brands filed for Chapter 11 protection on June 2, 2021, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The filing represents part of a plan to sell substantially all of the assets, while continuing operations. The Lowenstein team is led by Robert M. Hirsh, Eric Chafetz, Phillip Khezri, and Erica G. Mannix.

14 June 2021