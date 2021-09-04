Lower Mississippi River, New Orleans ports reopen to vessel traffic

HOUSTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The lower Mississippi River from
the Gulf Coast to New Orleans ports has been cleared for normal
shipping and cargo operations to resume, the U.S. Coast Guard
said in a marine bulletin.
Traffic restrictions on a segment of the Lower Mississippi
River west of New Orleans were lifted late on Friday after
downed transmission lines were removed, the Coast Guard said.
Port and traffic restrictions from Hurricane Ida had hampered
commercial shipping and deliveries to oil refineries along the
river.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston
Editing by Matthew Lewis)