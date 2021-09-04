Lower Mississippi River, New Orleans ports reopen to vessel traffic

HOUSTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The lower Mississippi River from the Gulf Coast to New Orleans ports has been cleared for normal shipping and cargo operations to resume, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a marine bulletin.

Traffic restrictions on a segment of the Lower Mississippi River west of New Orleans were lifted late on Friday after downed transmission lines were removed, the Coast Guard said. Port and traffic restrictions from Hurricane Ida had hampered commercial shipping and deliveries to oil refineries along the river.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston Editing by Matthew Lewis)