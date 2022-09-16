Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Lower UK retail sales renew recession fears

09/16/2022 | 05:00am EDT
High inflation in the US, the IMF's poor outlook on global growth and a sharp decline in UK retail sales are impacting investor sentiment. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 09am, weighed down by retailers.

Retail sales declined more than what was expected in August, as shoppers feel the pinch of rising prices.

They fell 1.6% month-on-month, the Office for National Statistics said, while analysts were expecting a decline of 0.5%.

Many investors believe this might signal that the UK is already in a recession. And things might get more complicated as the Bank of England will still have to raise interest rates aggressively to curb inflation. It is expected to hike rates by another 50 basis points next week, according to a Reuters poll.

 

© MarketScreener.com 2022