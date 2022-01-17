Log in
Lower output cuts S Korea's 2021 sulphuric acid exports

01/17/2022 | 11:05pm EST
South Korean sulphuric acid exports fell by 12pc from 2020 to 2.72mn t last year on the back of lower production rates at smelters.

Spot fob South Korea/Japan prices climbed by $120/t between January and December, reaching a five-year high of $135/t fob by 23 December 2021, according to Argus assessments. Sulphuric acid supply was constricted for most of the year after Covid-19 control measures pushed down production at most South Korean and Japanese smelters.

Exports to India and Chile fell by 7pc to 774,700t and by 9pc to 544,400t respectively in 2021. Deliveries to China fell by 26pc on the year to 373,800t as demand was dampened by the implementation of energy consumption controls at domestic fertilizer plants last May and congestion at several ports in east China since last August.

South Korea exported 205,200t of sulphuric acid last December, down by 27pc on the year, on a lack of spot availability from most smelters. Adverse weather conditions at South Korean ports, coupled with tight vessel availability because of congestion at Chinese ports, decreased exports significantly, especially to China. Only 1,000t of sulphuric acid was exported to China during the month, compared to 46,400t in December 2020. Deliveries to Chile also fell by 8pc on the year to 50,700t. But exports to India rose by 9pc on the year to 94,800t, with some South Korean smelters diverting cargoes to India instead of China to avoid the congestion at Chinese ports.

By Deon Ngee

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 04:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS