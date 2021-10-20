Lower rates mean climate costs higher than thought, SF Fed paper says

Oct 20 (Reuters) - A decades-long drop in global real
interest rates means that the U.S. government and other entities
may be vastly underestimating the true future economic cost of
climate change, according to research published on Wednesday by
the San Francisco Federal Reserve.
The Biden administration employs a $50-per-ton estimate for
the "social cost of greenhouse gases" in rule-making processes
and permitting decisions. The price is meant to account for
economic damages associated with a rise in carbon dioxide and
other planet-warming emissions, in effect penalizing polluters
and incentivizing investments in non-polluting alternatives.
But that estimate does not take into account a long-running
trend toward lower borrowing costs as aging populations, slower
productivity growth and rising income inequality constrain
global demand, the authors of the study said.
Using an estimate more in line with actual trends in real
interest rates yields a per-ton cost of $100, they found.
"To properly assess the potential future economic losses
from climate change, they must be discounted to produce
comparable values in today’s dollars," San Francisco Fed
economists Glenn Rudebusch and Michael Bauer wrote in the latest
edition of the bank's "Economic Letter."
"Accounting for a persistently lower real rate increases the
present discounted future costs of climate change, which is
relevant for climate policy choices."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Paul Simao)