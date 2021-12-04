Lowlands Livelihood Resilience Project - P164336

The development objective of Lowlands Livelihood Resilience Project is to Improve Livelihood Resilience of Pastoral and Agro-Pastoral Communities in Ethiopia. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Integrated Rangeland Development and Management, aims to support the overall management of rangelands where Pastoral and Agro-pastoral (PAP) production systems operate. It has the following three subcomponents: (i) Integrated Rangeland...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More