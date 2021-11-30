Lucata Names John Donovan to Board of Directors

Former CEO of AT&T Communications Brings Extensive Experience to Lucata

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucata Corporation, provider of a next generation computing architecture based on Intel technology for high performance, massively scalable processing of graph analytics, today announced that John Donovan, former CEO of AT&T Communications, joined Lucata’s Board of Directors.



“We are immensely pleased to add John to our team at this critical time for our company,” said Michael Maulick, Lucata’s Chairman and CEO. “John’s willingness to join us as both investor and board member is a strong validation of our vision, the nature of our technology innovation, and the demand it will create. Our technology is ready for a hungry market. John’s history as a technology leader and breadth of experience will help us build a solid foundation for our go-to-market strategy. I am excited that he shares our vision of getting this breakthrough technology for graph analytics and AI/ML to the cloud as quickly as possible. We are confident this solution will alter fraud detection and anti-money laundering for the financial markets, in addition to use cases across a broad range of industries. We know it will have an impact on national security and believe supply chain and healthcare will benefit tremendously.”

Donovan served as CEO of AT&T Communications, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AT&T Inc., from August 2017 to October 2019. He was CTO of AT&T Inc. from April 2008 through January 2012, then served as group president of AT&T Technology and Operations from January 2012 through August 2017. Donovan is a member of the board of Lockheed Martin Corporation, chair of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee, lead director of Palo Alto Networks, and the author of multiple books on organizational leadership and advanced networking.

“With the increasing need to find deeper insights in ever-growing sparse Big Data, there is a rapidly growing need for the patented technology Lucata has developed,” said Donovan. “I’m extremely excited to help guide Lucata during this period of growth.”

The Lucata Pathfinder enables organizations to leverage massive pools of physical memory to accelerate and scale graph analytics and AI and ML model training by orders of magnitude beyond the capabilities of conventional computing approaches. The solution enables high-performance exascale graph analytics, including exhaustive breadth-first search (BFS), on unpruned, unsharded massive graph databases. Lucata can be used with open source or commercial graph software or with custom-written graph solutions that leverage LAGraph, GraphBLAS, or the Lucata library of search algorithms, enabling organizations to use their existing software to uncover much deeper connections within much larger graphs than is possible today. These unique capabilities allow organizations to reimagine the potential of graph analytics, AI and ML and address intractable challenges in fraud detection, cybersecurity, blockchain, risk assessment, healthcare and many other fields.

About Lucata

The Lucata next generation computing architecture leverages Intel technology to enable organizations to accelerate and scale graph analytics orders of magnitude beyond the capabilities of conventional computing approaches. Lucata leverages patented Migrating Thread technology to massively scale unified memory and conduct high-performance graph analytics, including exhaustive breadth-first search (BFS), on massive unpruned and unsharded databases. Organizations can now use their existing graph database software or custom graph solutions to analyze deeper connections on much larger graphs than ever before possible using conventional servers. Lucata solutions support groundbreaking graph analytics and improved machine learning and AI for organizations in financial services, cybersecurity, logistics, blockchain, healthcare, life sciences research, telecommunications, ecommerce, government and more. The company has offices in Palo Alto, New York City, and South Bend, Ind. For more information, visit Lucata.com.

