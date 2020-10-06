Log in
Lucence : Launches DeepMARK™ for Profiling of SARS-CoV-2 Subgenomic RNA

10/06/2020 | 08:06am EDT

NGS assay for profiling SARS-CoV-2 genomic and subgenomic RNA in clinical specimens has compelling use cases for rapid public health response, research, and vaccine development

Molecular diagnostics company Lucence today announced the availability of the world’s first assay kit to directly profile SARS-CoV-2 subgenomic RNA (sgRNA), a marker of active viral replication1, from clinical samples. DeepMARK™ utilizes Lucence’s proprietary ultrasensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, AmpliMARK™, to concurrently detect and analyze the genome and transcriptome of SARS-CoV-2.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005415/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Pinpointing sources of unlinked SARS-CoV-2 cases supports rapid public health response. Using high-quality genetic fingerprinting, DeepMARK™ can enable rapid community case tracing by identifying transmission paths, clusters, and viral contagiousness. DeepMARK™’s increased sensitivity also allows for asymptomatic and recovering cases to be more thoroughly evaluated for contagiousness.

For researchers studying contagiousness, SARS-CoV-2 sgRNA is a recognized marker of active viral replication linked with contagiousness2 and offers several advantages. While viral culture is the gold standard, it is slow, expensive, and requires a biosafety level 3 (BSL3) laboratory, requirements prohibitive for the vast majority of samples. Using DeepMARK™, clinical samples can be safely and efficiently profiled using a simple workflow.

SgRNA as a marker of viral replication is also a well-recognized efficacy measurement in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development3. Thus, comprehensive sgRNA profiling by DeepMARK™ could facilitate more efficient vaccine discovery.

“Genetic fingerprinting enables quicker and deeper analysis of viral spread. This tool has enhanced our capacity to understand SARS-CoV-2 precisely and contributes to the ongoing fight against COVID-19.” said A/Prof Hsu Li Yang, Vice Dean, Global Health, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore.

DeepMARK™ is part of Lucence’s suite of SARS-CoV-2 molecular diagnostics. Lucence also makes the SAFER™ Sample Kit, a saliva stabilization kit with reported 36% higher sensitivity for detecting COVID-19 compared to nasopharyngeal swabbing4.

About DeepMARK™

DeepMARK™ is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay kit for the qualitative analysis of SARS-CoV-2 RNA. For Investigational Use Only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been established.

About Lucence

Lucence is a molecular diagnostics company that makes state-of-the-art, highly sensitive tests for disease detection and treatment selection. Headquartered in Singapore and California, Lucence’s services are delivered worldwide through an accredited central laboratory. For more information, contact enquiry@lucence.com or visit www.lucence.com/deepmark.

References

1. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2196-x

2. https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/11/20-3219_article

3. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2024671

4. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.08.13.20173807v1


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
