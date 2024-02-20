February 20, 2024 at 04:48 am EST

STORY: Lufthansa faces yet another strike.

Ground staff at the German airline walked off the job on Tuesday.

It's their second strike just this month, and raises the pressure in wage talks.

Over 100,000 passengers will be hit by the stoppage, which runs until early Wednesday.

Lufthansa says it will only operate 10-20% of services at affected airports.

That includes the country's biggest hub in Frankfurt, as well as Munich, Hamburg and more.

Germany has been rocked by a winter of labor unrest.

Strikes have hit air travel, railways and public transport as workers demand better pay and conditions.

Lufthansa presented a new offer to some 25,000 ground staff last week.

But labor union Verdi called the offer "blatantly antisocial".

It is demanding a pay rise of at least 12.5% over the course of a year.

Negotiators also want to compensate for inflation with a one-off payment of 3,000 euros, or over $3,200.