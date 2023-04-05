The carrier expects the deal to positively impact its operating margin and adjusted ROCE.
(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Friederike Heine)
(Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa said on Wednesday that it would sell the remaining part of airline caterer LSG Group to private equity firm Aurelius.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|10.31 EUR
|-0.13%
|+6.48%
|0
|14.68 EUR
|+0.31%
|-2.45%
|0
