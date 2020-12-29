Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lui Franciosi Reviewing the Use of Sugar-Based Molecules as Potential Treatments for COVID-19

12/29/2020 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lui Franciosi is pleased to announce that Franciosi Consulting Ltd. will be reviewing the pharmacological feasibility of using specific glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2, i.e., COVID-19. GAGs are long linear polysaccharides consisting of repeating disaccharide units (i.e., two-sugar units) that participate in many biological processes, in particular, cell signalling and development, angiogenesis, anti-coagulation, tumour progression, axonal growth and metastasis. Their large structural diversity makes them useful in the discovery of new drugs. The clinically best-known GAG is heparin, which is an anticoagulant used for the treatment of thrombophlebitis, embolism, and thrombosis. It also has anti-inflammatory activity. However, its major side effects are bleeding and bruising, especially in the elderly. From the COVID-19 medical literature, the virus appears to cause increased activation of cells that are involved with the clotting and inflammatory processes. This may lead to an increased risk of blood clots and lung inflammation. Currently, there are clinical studies of heparin underway looking at its benefits in COVID-19 patients, but bleeding is still a major issue. Therefore, there is a need to come up with a better heparin-like molecule which is anti-inflammatory but with minimal anticoagulant effects.

Lui Franciosi states, “It has been a difficult and challenging year with this pandemic.   Pharmaceutical research needs to deliver better treatments to those suffering with moderate and severe COVID-19 in hospital. I will be reviewing the existing scientific literature and searching out which GAG molecules could be pharmacologically active”.

For more information about Lui Franciosi and his company Franciosi Consulting Ltd., please visit https://franciosiconsulting.com/ or his YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PSoeH8yN-HuLg5xFi5Qxw/. Dr. Franciosi advises on the operational and research needs of the pharmaceutical and seniors care industries. He also discusses topics online such as running your own business, chronic pain, the importance of long-term senior care, Lyme Disease, as well as COVID-19 & the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

About Lui Franciosi

Lui Franciosi is a consultant with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has worked as a pharmacologist and an executive in the pharmaceutical industry in Canada, Europe, and Asia. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. He went on to become the COO at Verona Pharma for seven years. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the president and CEO.

Contact
lui@franciosiconsulting.com
+1.778.998.6260


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pSUNESIS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SNSS
BU
05:54piCAD Announces Renowned Neuro-Oncologist Santosh Kesari, MD, PhD to Lead Post-Market Study for Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma (GBM) with FDA-cleared Xoft Brain IORT Technology to Support Clinical Adoption
GL
05:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of CounterPath Corporation Buyout
GL
05:49pEASTERN PROPERTY : EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces the successful closing of the acquisition QBC 1,2 & 7 in Vienna, Austria
PU
05:49pSEACOR INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SEACOR Holdings Inc. - CKH
BU
05:48pCOLLECTORS UNIVERSE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Collectors Universe, Inc. - CLCT
BU
05:46pAlzamend Neuro®, Inc. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement Relating to the Proposed Initial Public Offering of Its Common Stock
BU
05:46pANWORTH MORTGAGE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation - ANH
BU
05:44pBANKUNITED, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:40pCOUNTERPATH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CounterPath Corporation - CPAH
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ