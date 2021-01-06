Lui Franciosi To Monitor the Safety and Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines and Treatments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lui Franciosi is pleased to announce that Franciosi Consulting Ltd. will be monitoring the safety and efficacy of vaccines and treatments for SARS-CoV-2, i.e., COVID-19. In particular, the scientific literature, online media reports and survey portals from various countries will be reviewed to determine their effects, especially in seniors. COVID-19 is known to affect the body’s clotting and inflammatory processes, which may lead to an increased risk of blood clots and lung inflammation. Seniors are most prone to this virus and therefore there is a need to know if vaccines such as the ones developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna do indeed protect the population and if treatments such as heparin do indeed reduce disease severity, in particular in patients residing in the ICU and those with ‘long COVID’ effects (i.e., post-COVID-19 infection). This information can be useful for seniors and families living in long term care and assisted living who need to deal with advanced care planning and end-of-life issues. The data will also help administrators prepare policies that make sense for future pandemics. According to Lui Franciosi, ‘This scientific review will be eventually published for seniors, families and the general public to consider.’



About Lui Franciosi

Lui Franciosi is a pharmacologist and consultant with over 20 years of executive experience collected in the pharmaceutical and senior care industries. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the president and CEO.

