Lui Franciosi Tracking Published Fall Numbers of Seniors During this COVID-19 Pandemic

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franciosi Consulting Ltd. is currently tracking the number of falls involving seniors and that have been reported in the public domain during this COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, government sites such as the Canadian Institute for Health Information, online media reports and survey portals from various countries are being searched to determine these numbers as well as the nature and location of the falls in designated senior housing such as long term care, assisted living and independent living. Lui Franciosi states, “During this pandemic, seniors have likely not had the same level of exercise and therefore their body core strength is not as optimal to prevent injury. It is known that falls are the leading cause of injuries among seniors, accounting for 61 per cent of injury-related deaths and 81 per cent of injury-related hospitalizations in Canada. There are close to 5,000 deaths each year linked to seniors’ falls and nearly 100,000 hospitalizations.” The aim of this work is to better understand how many of these falls are actually predictable and whether an algorithm could be developed to help healthcare staff and families prevent falls, especially in frequent fallers.



