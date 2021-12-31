Log in
Lui Franciosi Tracking Published Fall Numbers of Seniors During this COVID-19 Pandemic

12/31/2021 | 03:01pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franciosi Consulting Ltd. is currently tracking the number of falls involving seniors and that have been reported in the public domain during this COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, government sites such as the Canadian Institute for Health Information, online media reports and survey portals from various countries are being searched to determine these numbers as well as the nature and location of the falls in designated senior housing such as long term care, assisted living and independent living. Lui Franciosi states, “During this pandemic, seniors have likely not had the same level of exercise and therefore their body core strength is not as optimal to prevent injury. It is known that falls are the leading cause of injuries among seniors, accounting for 61 per cent of injury-related deaths and 81 per cent of injury-related hospitalizations in Canada. There are close to 5,000 deaths each year linked to seniors’ falls and nearly 100,000 hospitalizations.” The aim of this work is to better understand how many of these falls are actually predictable and whether an algorithm could be developed to help healthcare staff and families prevent falls, especially in frequent fallers.

For more information about Lui Franciosi and his company Franciosi Consulting Ltd., please visit https://franciosiconsulting.com/ or his YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PSoeH8yN-HuLg5xFi5Qxw/. Dr. Franciosi advises on the operational and research needs of the pharmaceutical and senior care industries. He also discusses topics online such as running your own business, chronic pain, the importance of senior care, Lyme Disease, as well as COVID-19 & the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

About Lui Franciosi

Lui Franciosi is a consultant with over 20 years of executive experience collected in the pharmaceutical and senior care industries. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the President and CEO.

Contact
lui@franciosiconsulting.com
+1.778.998.6260


Primary Logo


