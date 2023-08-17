(Reuters) - There have been direct contacts between Ukraine and Belarus but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy put a halt to them, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during an online interview broadcast on Thursday.

The last such contact occurred a few months ago, he said during in the interview with Diana Panchenko, a pro-Russian Ukrainian journalist.

According to Lukashenko the topics discussed included a potential Belarus involvement in the war on Russian side, potential use of nuclear weapons and Wagner Group mercenaries, now stationed in Belarus.

"These questions accumulated. But we had these contacts, we talked. We don't mind. And there are still proposals to continue this dialogue."

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Sandra Maler)