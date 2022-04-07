Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lukashenko says there must be no Ukraine deal 'behind Belarus's back'

04/07/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow

(Reuters) - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that his country must be involved in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and that he expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next few days.

"There can be no separate agreements behind Belarus's back," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belarusian state news agency Belta.

"Since you dragged us into this - principally Western countries - the position of Belarus naturally needs to be heard at these negotiations."

Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei went further, saying that Lukashenko himself "must participate in the (final) meeting".

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 from both Russian and Belarusian territory in what it called a "special military operation" designed to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour.

Ukraine and Western governments reject that as a false pretext for an invasion that has forced over 10 million to flee their homes, killed or injured thousands and destroyed cities and towns.

Lukashenko has said Belarus's armed forces are not taking part and will not take part in the conflict, and asserted on Thursday that Belarus had been unfairly labelled "an accomplice of the aggressor".

However, the European Union, the United States and others have included Belarus in the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia.

"We do not need this war," Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying. "Because as a result of this conflict between two Slavic peoples, we are the ones who may suffer the most."

Although Belarus now relies heavily on Russia for economic and military support, Lukashenko has at times in the past tried to distance himself from Moscow in favour of better relations with the European Union.

In 2020, the Kremlin helped Lukashenko forcibly put down mass pro-democracy protests alleging fraud in an election that gave him a sixth consecutive term as president, and crush what was left of Belarus's political opposition.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15aMexico annual inflation at 21-year high, more rate hikes seen
RE
08:10aFacebook-owner Meta says it is considering steps to curb Russian government misinformation
RE
08:08aECB POLICYMAKERS KEEN TO ROLL BACK STIMULUS AMID HIGH INFLATION : accounts
RE
08:07aSri Lanka reserves drop 16.1% to $1.93 billion at March-end
RE
08:04aLukashenko says there must be no Ukraine deal 'behind Belarus's back'
RE
08:01aRussia says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal
RE
08:01aRussia says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal
RE
08:01aRussia will not have surplus this year, revenues to be spent -TASS quotes PM
RE
08:01aUkraine presses EU for full energy embargo on Russia
RE
08:00aEUROPE'S PLANNED BAN ON RUSSIAN COAL HAS UNHAPPY CHINA PRECEDENT : Russell
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire Hathaway de Buffett prend une participation de 4,2 milliards ..
2Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic..
3Oil rises from 3-week low as supply concerns linger
4Gold firms as Ukraine crisis perks up demand for inflation hedge
5China to 'steadily control' exports of some high carbon petchem product..

HOT NEWS