Lula keen to debate Bolsonaro on rebuilding Brazil in 2022 campaign

BRASILIA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Former leftist President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday that he looks forward to a
debate about Brazil's future in next year's presidential
campaign, attacking far-right President Jair Bolsonaro without
openly declaring his candidacy.
Lula has spent months preparing another run for president,
first in private talks https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/back-brasilia-lula-lays-foundations-anti-bolsonaro-coalition-2021-05-07
with party leaders to form a coalition and now, increasingly,
at public events where he has highlighted rising poverty and
inflation in the pandemic-torn country.
"When I left office, I never imagined hunger would return to
Brazil," he told reporters at a news conference where he called
Bolsonaro incompetent and argued for a stronger role for the
state in economic development.
"In two months' time we will be in an election year and we
will be able to debate how to fix this country and elect someone
who respects democracy and stops talking nonsense," Lula said.
The presidential press office did not respond to a request
for comment.
A popular president who did much to reduce poverty in Brazil
through welfare programs, Lula governed from 2003 to 2010. His
handpicked successor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached, and Lula
was jailed on corruption charges as a conservative backlash
against his Workers Party that elected Bolsonaro in 2018.
Lula spent a year and a half in jail but his convictions
were overturned, allowing him to run for office again.
While neither has officially declared their candidacy, both
Lula and Bolsonaro are criss-crossing Brazil to rally support.
Lula maintains a commanding double-digit lead https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/lula-retains-solid-lead-over-bolsonaro-2022-brazil-race-poll-shows-2021-09-17
in opinion polls. The latest Datafolha survey shows a slight
tightening, but Lula would still win 44% of the votes against
26% for Bolsonaro if the election was held today.
A 75-year-old widower, Lula is three years younger than U.S.
President Joe Biden and says he is fit to return to politics
"with the energy of a 30-year-old."
Bolsonaro's popularity has plummeted amid a COVID-19
outbreak that has killed 600,000 people while unemployment and
inflation run into double-digits.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle
Editing by Brad Haynes and Louise Heavens)