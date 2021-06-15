Luma Appoints Annuity Industry Leader Keith Burger as Director of National Sales

Former AIG National Sales Manager Brings Over Two Decades of Experience in Annuity Distribution

Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”), an independent, market leading multi-issuer structured products and annuities platform, announced today that annuity industry veteran, Keith Burger, has joined the company as National Sales Director for Annuities.

Mr. Burger will lead Luma’s rapid expansion across all distribution channels as the annuity technology platform of choice. He will oversee the firm’s strategic initiatives to provide Luma’s scalable platform to financial professionals looking to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of transacting in the annuity marketplace. Firms who implement the Luma platform are bringing their advisors a transformative solution that can potentially have a massive impact on helping clients reach their investment goals.

Mr. Burger joins Luma from AIG, where he spent over twenty-two years as Senior Vice President, National Sales Manager, leading a team of external wholesalers to achieve record-setting annuity sales and productivity, and helping propel AIG into an annuity industry leadership position. Earlier at AIG, Mr. Burger was a Divisional Vice President and External Wholesaler, where he developed his strong perspective on the needs of financial advisors.

“We’re extremely excited to have Keith, a recognized industry leader, joining the Luma family,” said Tim Bonacci, CEO at Luma Financial Technologies. “The challenge of generating lifetime income, especially as historic low interest rates continue to be a headwind, has created significant demand for annuity products. By combining our robust annuity tech platform with Luma’s existing product education and lifecycle management features, we can offer advisors a powerful solution to help their clients achieve their overall retirement goals, while also growing a more effective and efficient business. Keith’s experience and deep relationships across the advisor marketplace will help us expand our reach to help more advisors enjoy greater success as they solve for their clients’ lifetime income needs.”

“As the annuity industry continues to be modernized through the rise of technology, advisors are gaining streamlined access to a set of products and services that can help solve their client’s individual retirement savings challenges,” said Mr. Burger. “The unparalleled technology and tools offered on the Luma platform are providing a powerful value-add to product leaders and advisors which solves for the industry’s long-lived problem of inefficiency. By simplifying what has historically been a complex process, the Luma platform is democratizing access to annuities for advisors of all sizes. I look forward to building on Luma’s strong momentum as we bring our state-of-the-art annuity solution and tool-set to advisors around the globe.”

Mr. Burger earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Colorado Boulder. He started with Luma on June 14th and is currently based in Edwards, Colorado.

To learn more about how Luma’s annuities solution can solve for a problem advisors may not realize they have, please visit https://lumafintech.com/luma-annuities/.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Luma Financial Technologies is the creator of Luma, a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn, create, order, and manage market-linked investments such as structured products, structured annuities and more.

Launched in 2011, Luma is one of the largest and longest-tenured structured product platforms in the U.S. market and is used by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices and private banks to automate and optimize the full process cycle for offering and transacting in market-linked investments. This includes education and certification; creation and pricing of custom structures; order entry; and post-trade actions. Luma is multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler and multi-product, thus providing teams with an extensive breadth of market-linked investments to best meet clients’ specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, and Zurich, Switzerland. For more information, visit https://lumafintech.com/.

