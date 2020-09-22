Luma Financial Technologies : Expands Presence in Latin America with StoneX Financial Inc. Signing

StoneX Financial Inc.’s Network of Clearing Correspondents Gain Enhanced Access to Structured Products

Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”), an independent, multi-issuer structured products and annuities platform, announced today that StoneX Financial Inc., a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. has selected the Luma platform to offer clients unparalleled access to the structured solutions market. StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world.

Luma’s award-winning, advisor-centric platform streamlines the process of using and creating structured solutions. For nearly a decade, financial advisors in the U.S. & Latin America have used Luma to more efficiently learn, source, compare, create, price, and implement structured products and annuities to better meet their clients’ investment objectives.

“As the market’s leading structured solutions fintech platform, we look forward to bringing our technology to financial professionals in the StoneX network,” said Tim Bonacci, CEO of Luma Financial Technologies. “We’re excited to be expanding our reach into Latin America through this new relationship. By bringing our state-of-the-art infrastructure and tools to this market, we expect to see the adoption rate of the product set grow exponentially as advisors seek to offer clients a more predictable and transparent investing experience.”

Fernando Concha Bambach, who recently joined Luma as a Key Account Manager in charge of spearheading the firm’s expansion into Latin America, stated, “The addition of StoneX to our list of prominent clients is a testament to Luma’s technology. As market uncertainty and volatility persists, I’m excited to work with financial advisors in Latin America to help them provide suitable solutions that match the portfolio goals of their clients.”

The Luma platform, which is backed by some of the world’s largest wealth management firms, is fully interactive and customizable to match each individual broker dealer and RIA’s desired offerings, unique product approval, work ﬂow and certification requirements. The platform offers access to the widest selection of market-linked investment products and makes their benefits available to all advisors and investors.

“The widespread adoption of structured solutions has long been hindered by the lack of infrastructure available,” said Steven zum Tobel, Managing Director of Correspondent Clearing at StoneX Financial Inc. “Through Luma’s platform, we take another step in providing our clearing correspondents with the most advanced tools and technologies available to seize market opportunities and succeed in our ever-changing investment environments.”

For more information on Luma Financial Technologies and the specific features the platform provides, please visit www.lumafintech.com

About Luma Financial Technologies

Luma Financial Technologies is the creator of Luma, a fully customizable, independent, buy-side platform that helps financial advisors more efficiently learn, create, order and manage market-linked investments such as structured products, structured annuities and more.

Launched in 2011, Luma is one of the largest and longest-tenured structured product platforms in the U.S. market and is used by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices and private banks to automate and optimize the full process cycle for offering and transacting in market-linked investments. This includes advisor education and certification; creation and pricing of custom structures; order entry; and post-trade actions. Luma is multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler and multi-product, thus providing advisors with an extensive breadth of market-linked investments to best meet clients’ specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ: SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,000 employees serve more than 30,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 125,000 retail clients, from more than 40 offices across five continents.

