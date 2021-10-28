Lumanu Unveils New Brand, Adds Enhanced Features and Functionality to Financially Empower All Creators 10/28/2021 | 08:04am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Enhancements for collaboration, expense management and protection added to help creators grow their business Lumanu, the platform that helps creators grow, collaborate and become more successful, today unveils a new brand celebrating creativity as the company also announces new features and functionalities designed to help creators do business more efficiently and productively. New enhancements include more robust collaboration tools for creators and their clients, automated expense tracking with tax savings calculations, creator payment protection and mobile invoicing and payment tools. Lumanu was created to democratize the entire creator economy so that all creators - from photographers to designers to influencers - have access to the business tools, payment options and professional services that will help them succeed. Lumanu’s platform not only provides valuable tools and resources, it also serves as a destination for creators to collaborate with one another - allowing them to easily share information, media, digital rights and other assets. “Lumanu’s main mission is to empower the creator and level the playing field for all those solopreneurs using their creative talents to turn their passion into profit. As a brand that champions creativity, our new tools make it easier for creators to work together, get paid faster and protect themselves and their work so they spend less time managing their business and more time creating,” said Tony Tran, co-founder and CEO of Lumanu. “We are proud to also introduce a new brand identity to better reflect the spirit of the Lumanu community.” The new and enhanced features of the Lumanu platform include: Collabs - Creators can organize all of their projects, files, contracts and relationships in Lumanu so they can work seamlessly in one place. New Collab updates include best-in-class image and video sharing featuring automatic thumbnails, native video streaming on mobile and desktop, granular permissioning so that creators can securely work with peers and clients, as well as free file sharing with no storage limits.

- A key concern for creators is knowing if they will get paid for their work. To give creators peace of mind, Lumanu is introducing a first of its kind Creator Protection program that guarantees a creator gets paid up to $10,000 if the work was delivered via Collabs, even if the client doesn’t pay. Payments with EarlyPay - The existing financial infrastructure does not meet the needs of the creator economy, but Lumanu enables creators and collaborators to pay each other and get paid instantly without worrying about the paperwork. Lumanu’s payment tools enable creators to make professional invoices in seconds and accept online payments with zero fees. With EarlyPay, creators can pay a small fee to get paid instantly on any invoice instead of waiting net 30/60/90 days. Since its founding in 2017, Lumanu has raised $16M in total funding. The Lumanu platform has 25,000+ total creators, processing $1 million+ in creator payments per month and has 200+ brand partners including Fabletics, Cameo, Tonal, Poshmark and Savage x Fenty. For more information about Lumanu, visit www.Lumanu.com About Lumanu Lumanu is a technology platform for the creator economy that empowers creators to seamlessly collaborate with their partners, make more money and build thriving businesses. Its mission is to empower creators to thrive on their own terms, making business in the creator economy easy, collaborative and fun. Founded in 2017, Lumanu has raised $16M in total funding and is headquartered in Oakland, CA. Lumanu works with leading brands like Fabletics, Cameo, Tonal, Poshmark and Savage Fenty. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005174/en/

