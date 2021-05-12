Lumen : Launches Second Phase of Garmin Integration With New Data Demonstrating Impact of Fitness on Metabolism

Lumen, creators of the world's first metabolism measurement device through the breath, and Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), have launched the second phase of integrating health and activity data from Garmin alongside metabolic data from the Lumen device and app.

According to the research team at Lumen, the trend is clear: Garmin users are now optimizing their fitness routine by training their metabolism.

“Proper nutrition is just as essential as your workout routine, whether you’re just getting started on your fitness journey or training for a triathlon,” said Travis Johnson, global product lead for Garmin Health. “The combination of real-time metabolic data from Lumen and biometric data from Garmin is a powerful tool that lets you make informed decisions about how to fuel your body and achieve your fitness goals faster.”

Throughout the last 3 months of this integration, Garmin users took over 11,000 post-workout metabolism measurements. The results of these measurements were highly successful, as 70% of users shifted to burning fat as a fuel source following their workout. This efficient shift from carbs to fat burn is a key factor to training a flexible metabolism.

Compared to the average user, they also worked out 15% longer, fasted and woke up in fat burn 10% more, and took 18% more daily steps.

"We see that Garmin users who measure their metabolism with Lumen become smarter athletes because they get metabolic feedback in real time on their wrist after workouts. In phase 2, users can connect their metabolism to Garmin’s Body Battery™ energy monitoring feature to optimize their workout readiness with the right nutrition," says Barak Alon, head of data at Lumen.

The feature integration was first launched in November 2020, as the Lumen metabolism measurement app was made available for Garmin users on the Connect IQ™ Store along with a Health API integration.

In this second integration phase, Garmin users can now directly correlate their Body Battery, heart rate, and workout to see how well their body shifts from carbs to fats as a fuel source.

The new data metrics now available to Garmin users in their Lumen app include:

Body Battery

Resting heart rate

High heart rate

With 1 in 5 American adults owning a wearable device, the future of health tracking is shifting to the combined value of nutrition and fitness data. Innovative integrations such as Garmin and Lumen are at the forefront of utilizing data and technology to determine what workouts truly work for our body through real-time metabolic insights and personalization.

Peer-reviewed

In collaboration with San Francisco State University, Lumen has validated an ongoing study launched in 2020, which shows the validity of Lumen® to detect changes in metabolic fuel utilization in a comparable manner with a laboratory standard metabolic cart, providing the ability for real-time metabolic information for users under any circumstances.

About Lumen

Lumen helps people improve their health and fitness through technology on the forefront of personalized nutrition and metabolism. Conceived and designed by twin sisters, physiology PhDs and Ironman winners, Lumen harnesses the power of our breath to measure metabolism, which is closely linked to weight, fitness and personal health. The Lumen device measures metabolism in a single breath, in less than a minute, which previously was only possible through an hour-long lab test. Available at Lumen.me, Lumen devices ship globally, with the app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Lumen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the United States.

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin’s extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers’ commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, visit garmin.com/health, email media.relations@garmin.com, or connect with us at linkedin.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminwellness or facebook.com/garmin.

