Lumicademy Announces its New Education Integration with Blackboard LMS

Award-winning live education and training platform provides your educational institution a powerful and secure video learning platform for all your learning needs

Lumicademy, the platform solution for live education and training, today announced its new education integration with Blackboard LMS, providing your educational institution a powerful and secure video learning platform for all your learning needs. Now, Lumicademy integrates seamlessly with Blackboard to provide your teachers and students with live, interactive video classes in a secure setting.

Lumicademy provides educators and their IT administrators, HR and corporate trainers and enterprise businesses the powerful live classroom tools that are created specifically for education and employee training. We provide services to the education sector, private and public companies, as well as government institutions.

Blackboard is the learning management system (LMS) used by millions worldwide that partners with higher education, K-12 communities, as well as government and business to provide online learning for all.

Your Blackboard LMS now easily integrates on the Lumicademy platform for live, interactive virtual teaching and learning. You can create assignments and have classes in real time on Lumicademy. Online video classes with HD video, crystal clear audio, screen and document sharing come alive with our learning integration.

How Lumicademy Integrates with Blackboard for Education Success

For educators:

Live, real-time HD video and audio for secure online class teaching

Fully integrates into your Blackboard LMS platform with ease

All the tools to support your learning environment-screen sharing, document sharing, white boarding, annotation and markup tools, chat

Add a live class meeting to an assignment easily

Add existing or new live classes to your classroom

Create all your assignments in Blackboard on Lumicademy in real time

Open your Lumicademy chat conversation while learning in Blackboard

For education IT administrators and developers:

Use all your online classroom Blackboard educational tools with Lumicademy

Complete privacy, security and control for admins

Host and control in your own cloud

Easy to plan for capacity

Reliability and uptime

APIs built specifically for educators

LTI standards for easy integration

“Lumicademy provides all the secure and immersive platform tools for your virtual classrooms, while integrating with the tools you need for education and business, Including Zapier, Canvas and now Blackboard,” said Allen Drennan, Principal, Lumicademy. “Lumicademy complements your LMS with secure video classrooms, integrated tools such as whiteboard, document sharing, chat in over 70 languages and record and upload your classes.”

Lumicademy offers its partners and clients product end-to-end security that’s more than just key-based encryption. All end-to-end communications over TCP leverage TLS 1.3, as well as current military grade ciphers. The ability to use proprietary domains, SSL certificates and public-key encryption levels are Lumicademy standards for even more control over security measures.

Lumicademy enhances your workflows with secure, end-to-end encryption utilizing industry standard protocols. API driven, efficient and easy-to-use, Lumicademy is the new platform that supports business, education and training teams with the latest in video meeting collaboration.

To request a demo, please visit https://my.lumicademy.com/sales.

About Lumicademy

Headquartered in San Diego, Lumicademy is the award-winning platform solution for live education and training. Engaging students and educators alike, Lumicademy provides the ability to interact in a live video meeting and view presentations with screen shares, document shares, annotations and whiteboards - securely and safely. Educators and learners can live chat with peers in up to 100 languages, and enjoy the learning capabilities traditional platforms cannot offer, with an unlimited amount of users joining in the classroom experience. For more information, please visit https://www.lumicademy.com/ and join the conversation at Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005226/en/