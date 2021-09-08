Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LuminDx Announces Name Change to Piction Health

09/08/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New name reflects how the company’s AI application for dermatology leverages images to resolve patient conditions

LuminDx, a digital health company building an AI-powered smartphone app to help front-line healthcare clinicians quickly and accurately identify skin conditions, today announced that it has changed its name to Piction Health™. The name change reflects how the company helps physicians and other clinicians identify and act regarding skin conditions through its AI application that recognizes conditions with the simple upload of a picture.

Founded in 2017 by Susan Conover, a graduate of MIT’s System Design and Management Program, the company’s app uses computer vision and machine learning to analyze images and related information to provide physicians with a quick way to compare and determine a patient’s skin condition. Piction Health is building and combining large scale image collections of skin conditions from institutions worldwide with photographs and information from practicing dermatologists to create an extensive, robust platform to support the ability to help as many patients as possible.

“Each year, 2.3 billion people seek help for skin issues worldwide, with two-thirds of these cases evaluated by non-specialists; 50% are misdiagnosed,” said Susan Conover, CEO and Founder, Piction Health. “Our mission is to help transform care delivery using AI to support primary care physicians and other clinicians to quickly and appropriately triage patients. Our aim is to improve outcomes for patients and accelerate those patients needing specialty care, so every patient gets the right care at the right time.”

“Dermatology software innovation has lagged behind radiology, pathology, and other medical imaging fields,” continues Conover. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen virtual care play a major role in effectively helping patients with skin issues remotely. We anticipate this trend will continue going forwarding and Piction Health will be available to help.” For more information, visit www.pictionhealth.com.

About Piction Health

Piction Health™ headquartered in Boston, is developing cutting-edge technologies to help primary care physicians and front-line clinicians make quick and accurate decisions for every patient with a skin condition, every time. For more information, http://www.pictionhealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:42pCybercrime, A barrier to Africa's thriving digital economy
PU
01:42pGOLD RESOURCE : Aquila Resources Acquisition - Conference Call
PU
01:42pQUALSTAR : Paying Ransomware Demands Can Backfire Big Time
PU
01:42pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
PU
01:41pCLICKSTREAM : CLIS - ClickStream Exercises Option To Purchase Shares of Winners Inc (WNRS) Common Stock
PR
01:41pMOVES-JPMorgan names new head of ESG for investor relations
RE
01:40pCentury Turbo Aero Commander Still Flying Strong
BU
01:36pThe American College of Financial Services Hosts 7th Annual Clambake to Raise Funds for Service Member Scholarships
GL
01:36pTHE ATHLETE'S FOOT : Announces Matt Lafone as New President, General Manager of Americas
BU
01:34pSPIBER : Inc. Raises JPY 34.4 Billion in Funding to Strengthen Production and Sales Network
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-What is the 'metaverse' and how does it work?
2Worries over economic recovery shake world stocks, Wall Street
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Broadcom, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Netfl..
4At trial, prosecutors accuse Theranos founder Holmes of 'lying and chea..
5Pre-ECB jitters knock 1% off European stocks

HOT NEWS