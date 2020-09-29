Luminar : to Host Virtual Investor Day on October 6, 2020

Luminar, a global leader in automotive lidar technology powering the introduction of highway autonomy, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, starting at 9:00 a.m. PT with the event expected to conclude by 11:00 a.m. PT. The virtual format will feature presentations from Luminar executives, including CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of Luminar’s website, https://www.luminartech.com/investorday/. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Luminar

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and perception platform that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained 50 industry partners, including 7 of the top 10 global automotive OEMs. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a 350-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

