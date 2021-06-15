Luminary : Launches New Subscription Channel on Apple Podcasts

All Luminary Original Podcasts Are Now Available Globally to Apple Podcasts Listeners

Luminary, a subscription podcast network, today launched a new channel on Apple Podcasts, making all Luminary Original podcasts available globally to Apple Podcasts listeners in more than 170 countries.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Apple, the house that built podcasting, to bring our original content to millions of listeners across the world,” said Simon Sutton, Luminary CEO.

“When we founded Luminary, we believed that supporting premium subscription podcast content was important to listeners and creators alike. Distributing our content on Apple Podcasts is a critical step in fulfilling our vision,” said Matt Sacks, Luminary Co-founder and Executive Chairman.

The Luminary channel includes more than 30 Luminary Original podcasts including Under the Skin with Russell Brand, Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked, The C-Word with Lena Dunham, and Leon Neyfakh’s Fiasco.

The Luminary channel also includes access to The Midnight Miracle, a new show from creators Talib Kweli, yasiin bey, and Dave Chappelle. The Midnight Miracle began releasing episodes in May and will continue throughout the year, with a summer hiatus. Luminary is debuting new shows and seasons from Russell Brand, Karamo Brown, Lena Dunham and Leon Neyfakh in the coming weeks as well, among others.

All Luminary Original podcasts will continue to be available for subscribers on Luminary’s app in the 12 countries it is currently available. With this launch on Apple, all Luminary Podcasts are now also available on the Luminary channel on Apple Podcasts in more than 170 countries.

Pricing in the US is $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, or annually for $34.99 – or about $2.99 a month – after a seven-day free trial. International pricing is similar to US pricing.

About Luminary

Luminary is a subscription podcast network with an award-winning lineup of original shows you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribers enjoy unlimited access to the full collection of Luminary Original Podcasts, featuring celebrated creators, diverse voices, and important stories told through a new lens. You can find Luminary’s original content via the Luminary app, available on iOS, Android, and the web, and it is now available on Apple Podcasts’ Luminary channel.

Luminary was founded by Matt Sacks in 2018 with backing from NEA. Driven by a love for podcasts, Luminary is elevating the podcasting experience for both listeners and creators.

For more information about Luminary, visit newsroom.luminarypodcasts.com and follow @hearluminary.

