Lumio Names Steve Buchmiller as Vice President of Field Operations

08/11/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lumio, the preeminent leader in Home Experience, announced that Steve Buchmiller has joined the company as Vice President of Field Operations. Steve is a solar operations pioneer who co-founded and rapidly built a team of over 600 employees across 18 states—installing solar in over 15,000 homes and delivering more than 100 megawatts (MW) in renewable energy. Such remarkable growth has been accomplished by very few professionals worldwide—proof of Buchmiller’s exceptional leadership in the industry.

“With more than 15,000 solar installs, I’ve witnessed that the key to operational success is focusing on the customer’s experience,” said Buchmiller. “Lumio’s vision for unparalleled customer satisfaction and exceeding customer expectations aligns perfectly with operational excellence, and that’s what’s driving its massive growth.”

Lumio is exhibiting historic growth, posting a record-breaking 1,300 installs in the most recent month—a superior trajectory over older, less customer-centric solar firms.

“While posting big numbers tells a powerful story, it’s the triumph of the individual that truly makes the difference,” said Brian Schonbeck, Chief Operating Officer at Lumio. “Steve is the guy solar companies call when a homeowner has become frustrated or feels they’ve been treated unfairly. He’s the one that steps in, gets the job done, and makes things right for the customer.”

A great example of his customer-centric methodology, Buchmiller is well known as one of the first solar industry leaders to use drone technology to survey customer rooftops more precisely. The approach cuts down on install times by avoiding mistakes, saving money, and improving safety. “But more importantly,” according to Buchmiller, “flying a drone over a customer’s home while they stand alongside creates this fun opportunity to talk about the specifics of their property and their vision for their personal solar future. It’s magical!”

This magic makes a difference. Buchmiller’s approach has facilitated the installation of solar in as little as 12 days in some markets and higher customer satisfaction ratings than anywhere else in the industry.

“In our mission to transform the Home Experience for millions of Americans, we often start on the roof with solar, then extend into the home with services like Internet connectivity, entertainment, property protection, and security delivered via our Lumio HX platform,” said Lumio CEO Jonathan Gibbs. “And because solar is often our customers’ first interaction with Lumio, we focus on making delivery and installation a delightful and empowering experience for them. We’re thrilled to have Steve help us keep that promise.”

For more information about Lumio or for a bid please visit https://www.lumio.com.

ABOUT LUMIO
Founded in December 2020 and based in Lehi, Utah — Lumio is a leading technology company and instant Top-Five U.S. residential solar provider comprising four leading regional solar companies and multiple software platforms. Built upon principles of ethical leadership and customer-first innovation, Lumio’s collective strength lies in experience design, software, partnerships, supply chain, cooperative sales strategies, fulfillment, and best-in-class operations. Co-founded by Lumio Chairman Greg Butterfield (WordPerfect, Novell, Legato, Altiris, Symantec, Omniture, Vivint Solar, SolarWinds, Workfront, Domo, Venafi, Route) and CEO Jonathan Gibbs (SET), Lumio answered the call of Humanity spending more time at home and the need for smarter, more sustainable home technology working to improve and protect their most valuable assets. To learn more, visit https://lumio.com

Lumio is Home Experience, Elevated.™

Media Contact:
Mitch Weight
801-683-4844
press@lumio.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
