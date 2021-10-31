Log in
Luna-Pad Now Available on Crypto Exchange LBank

10/31/2021 | 11:15am EDT
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2021) - Luna-Pad is a peer-to-peer creative Platform for the new TerraLuna ecosystem and Binance innovative chain applications. Because the Terra ecosystem's usage is skyrocketing, Luna-Pad comes up with more innovative innovations.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/101486_ee7272168401f821_002.jpg


Figure 1: Luna-Pad Now Available on Crypto Exchange LBank

Luna-Pad is firmly committed to promoting new initiatives that want to join the Terra and BSC ecosystems. Luna-Pad allows its investors to participate in public offerings that Luna-Pad holds on its Launchpad.

Luna-main pad's goal is to serve various purposes, including Launcher (TerraLuna & BSC ecosystem). Wallet on the go Payments may be made using a credit card or a debit card from VISA or Mastercard using a mobile wallet. The TerraLuna environment has Dapps on Dapps. The Luna-Pad team consists of six persons with extensive expertise in the cryptocurrency industry.

Our smart contracts have been thoroughly reviewed and are meticulously built to ensure that the generated BNB and token are kept safe in the smart contract at all times. The Administration or Campaign Owners would not be allowed to transfer the tickets under any circumstances.

Staking adds Luna-Pad owners to IDO allow lists, enables users to subscribe to IDO, and allows them to receive Luna-Pad Tokens at a fixed 20% APY.

Luna-Pad provides various options for Projects to retain their sales flexibly and securely, according to their needs. Projects that are launched on Luna-Pad will receive additional exposure to a large community and the crypto world. Luna-Pad will integrate their coin into the Luna-Pad mobile wallet app after the project is launched.

For the initiatives launched at Luna-Pad, will be provided free Liquidity Pool and Staking Pool facility. All campaigns would be set up and handled by the Luna-Pad staff, leaving the projects to their own devices.

Luna-Pad IDO campaigns are tailored to each project's unique requirements. Once the campaign is live, smart contracts take control of the whole process from start to finish, including the fundraising, listing, liquidity lock, and vesting schedules, among other things.

On October 28, 2021, Luna-Pad Farm Syrup Pools was introduced after being listed on the Pancake Swap. Farm Syrup Pools are liquidity mining pools created specifically for Luna-Pad liquidity mining and companies launched on Luna-Pad and are part of our ecosystem to help bootstrap liquidity in the early stages.

Also, LUNAPAD is listed on crypto exchange LBank, the deposit opened on October 28, 2021, and the trading and withdrawal started on October 29. In order to celebrate the listing of LUNAPD on LBank, the crypto exchange planned a giveaway offering $10,000 $LUNAPAD to all participants in the $LUNAPAD Trading Competition and Trading Lottery. The competition started on October 29, 2021, and will end on November 6, 2021.

About Luna-Pad

Luna-pad is a peer-to-peer (P2P) innovative Launchpad to launch new projects in the TerraLuna ecosystem and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It comes up with the most transformative technologies since the Terra ecosystem adoption is increasing enormously. It offers multiple use cases in the main plan of Luna-pad such as Launchpad (TerraLuna & BSC ecosystem).

Visit to Know More:

Website : https://luna-pad.com/
Github : https://github.com/LUNAPAD/LunaPad-Token-Contract
Telegram Ann : https://t.me/lunaPad_Ann
Telegram Group : https://t.me/LunaPadofficial
Twitter : https://twitter.com/LunaPadOfficial
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/lunapad_official

Luna-Pad Contract address :
0xD1FdF57241df3C36dad469060caC9f1ea2eE7585

Media Contact: 
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
marketing@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101486


© Newsfilecorp 2021
