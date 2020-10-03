Lundin Mining union in Chile says talks making 'slow progress'

Canada's Lundin Mining requested government mediation late last month in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike by one of its unions after failing to reach a contract deal.

The mine's union of 350 members had rejected the company's latest offer on Sept. 28, leaving negotiations at a stand-still.

"Progress is slow. If no agreement is reached by Wednesday the 7th (of September), the strike will take effect," union president Patricio Gárate said in a message.

Candelaria produced 111,400 tonnes of copper in 2019 and had reached 65,400 tonnes as of July this year. Chile is the world's largest producer of the red metal.

By Fabian Cambero