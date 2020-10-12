Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lutheran Community Services Northwest : and Compass Housing Alliance Pursue Affiliation to Address the Region's Growing Affordable Housing Needs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Two mission-aligned non-profits join forces

Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCS Northwest) and Compass Housing Alliance (Compass) have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) for Compass to become an affiliate of LCS Northwest. An affiliation would create one of the region’s largest non-profit alliances providing critical support to people in the lowest income bracket, those experiencing homelessness, and under-served populations in the Pacific Northwest.

“Having Compass affiliate with LCS Northwest is an exciting opportunity for the organizations and Puget Sound,” LCS Northwest President and CEO David Duea said. “Both LCS Northwest and Compass are celebrating 100 years of continuous service and have a similar history of partnering with individuals and families in our community. It is at the heart of what we do.”

Through this affiliation, LCS Northwest will gain connections with 14 supportive affordable housing properties, four enhanced services shelters, a client day center providing mail delivery, banking, showers, laundry, medical care, and housing navigation services. Compass will benefit from LCS Northwest’s complementary offerings of behavioral health, crime victim, child, youth and family, refugee, immigrant supportive services, and aging and independent living.

Combined, the organizations serve more than 50,000 people each year and employ more than 800 people in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

“LCS Northwest is proud of our tradition as a leader in compassionate service to vulnerable populations. We recognize housing is an essential human need, and part of our long-term strategic plan is to focus on opportunities in housing to have a greater community impact,” Duea said. “We’re excited to begin this new chapter with Compass—a great organization with significant expertise.”

Compass had been exploring collaborative relationships with compatible organizations that can further its efforts and eventually broaden access to human services. Affiliation supports both organizations’ goals to comprehensively meet people’s physical, behavioral, and social support needs.

“We are excited to join LCS Northwest,” Compass Interim Executive Director Mary Steele said. “Housing is a fundamental factor in people’s health and well-being. Good-quality, affordable, and safe housing is essential for people to experience stability, growth, and community. By coupling more human services and housing, we’ll be an even stronger partner for the people and the communities we support.”

Duea added, “This alliance will allow us to positively impact communities for decades to come.”

As the organizations move forward in the process, which is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement, the approval of the LCS Northwest and Compass Board of Directors, and closing conditions, Compass will retain its name. Under than anticipated agreement, Compass will operate as a separate subsidiary of LCS Northwest, with LCS Northwest the parent organization.

About Lutheran Community Services Northwest

Founded in 1921, LCSNW is a non-profit organization, partnering with individuals and families to provide health, justice, and hope in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. LCSNW helps more than 40,000 people each year by ensuring they have access to behavioral health, crime victim advocacy, child, youth and family, refugee, and immigrant supportive services, and aging and independent living services. For more information about LCSNW, go to https://lcsnw.org/.

About Compass Housing Alliance

For 100 years, Compass Housing Alliance has served individuals, veterans, and families experiencing chronic homelessness and housing instability, many of whom are among the most vulnerable members of our community. Compass Housing Alliance provides essential services and affordable housing to low-income individuals and those experiencing homelessness at 20 locations across the Greater Puget Sound region. In offering opportunities for stability, personal growth, and community, Compass envisions a world in which every person lives in a safe, caring community. For more information about Compass, go to their website: https://compasshousingalliance.org/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:28pEU watchdog to clarify share trading after full Brexit
RE
01:27pDOUYU ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of DOYU and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:27pMaxim Lighting and ET2 Contemporary Lighting present our 2020 New Releases
GL
01:26pSurging Online Sales Drive Growth for Shopify's Fulfillment Service
DJ
01:26pThe Warrior Women of Afro-Peruvian Music by Just Play Nominated for Latin GRAMMY® Award
GL
01:25pIndia announces economic stimulus to boost demand by $10 billion
RE
01:25pBrazil Potash eyes fundraising round after U.S. elections
RE
01:25pUNITED BANKERS OYJ : n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 12.10.2020
PU
01:24pBritain on trade tightrope as fresh tariffs loom in aircraft spat
RE
01:23pTEAMVIEWER : Upgraded to Buy by Commerzbank
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Earnings, stimulus hopes keep U.S. stocks buoyant, oil dips
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4SYNAIRGEN PLC : SYNAIRGEN : Professor Stephen Holgate receives Knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group