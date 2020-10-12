Lutheran Community Services Northwest : and Compass Housing Alliance Pursue Affiliation to Address the Region's Growing Affordable Housing Needs

Two mission-aligned non-profits join forces

Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCS Northwest) and Compass Housing Alliance (Compass) have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) for Compass to become an affiliate of LCS Northwest. An affiliation would create one of the region’s largest non-profit alliances providing critical support to people in the lowest income bracket, those experiencing homelessness, and under-served populations in the Pacific Northwest.

“Having Compass affiliate with LCS Northwest is an exciting opportunity for the organizations and Puget Sound,” LCS Northwest President and CEO David Duea said. “Both LCS Northwest and Compass are celebrating 100 years of continuous service and have a similar history of partnering with individuals and families in our community. It is at the heart of what we do.”

Through this affiliation, LCS Northwest will gain connections with 14 supportive affordable housing properties, four enhanced services shelters, a client day center providing mail delivery, banking, showers, laundry, medical care, and housing navigation services. Compass will benefit from LCS Northwest’s complementary offerings of behavioral health, crime victim, child, youth and family, refugee, immigrant supportive services, and aging and independent living.

Combined, the organizations serve more than 50,000 people each year and employ more than 800 people in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

“LCS Northwest is proud of our tradition as a leader in compassionate service to vulnerable populations. We recognize housing is an essential human need, and part of our long-term strategic plan is to focus on opportunities in housing to have a greater community impact,” Duea said. “We’re excited to begin this new chapter with Compass—a great organization with significant expertise.”

Compass had been exploring collaborative relationships with compatible organizations that can further its efforts and eventually broaden access to human services. Affiliation supports both organizations’ goals to comprehensively meet people’s physical, behavioral, and social support needs.

“We are excited to join LCS Northwest,” Compass Interim Executive Director Mary Steele said. “Housing is a fundamental factor in people’s health and well-being. Good-quality, affordable, and safe housing is essential for people to experience stability, growth, and community. By coupling more human services and housing, we’ll be an even stronger partner for the people and the communities we support.”

Duea added, “This alliance will allow us to positively impact communities for decades to come.”

As the organizations move forward in the process, which is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement, the approval of the LCS Northwest and Compass Board of Directors, and closing conditions, Compass will retain its name. Under than anticipated agreement, Compass will operate as a separate subsidiary of LCS Northwest, with LCS Northwest the parent organization.

About Lutheran Community Services Northwest

Founded in 1921, LCSNW is a non-profit organization, partnering with individuals and families to provide health, justice, and hope in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. LCSNW helps more than 40,000 people each year by ensuring they have access to behavioral health, crime victim advocacy, child, youth and family, refugee, and immigrant supportive services, and aging and independent living services. For more information about LCSNW, go to https://lcsnw.org/.

About Compass Housing Alliance

For 100 years, Compass Housing Alliance has served individuals, veterans, and families experiencing chronic homelessness and housing instability, many of whom are among the most vulnerable members of our community. Compass Housing Alliance provides essential services and affordable housing to low-income individuals and those experiencing homelessness at 20 locations across the Greater Puget Sound region. In offering opportunities for stability, personal growth, and community, Compass envisions a world in which every person lives in a safe, caring community. For more information about Compass, go to their website: https://compasshousingalliance.org/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005619/en/