Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Luxe London store Selfridges sold for $5 bln

12/24/2021 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It will soon be sales season at London stores.

And some investors think they've already picked up a good deal at Selfridges.

A group of Thai and Austrian investors is buying the famous department store and associated businesses in a deal that sources say is worth almost $5.4 billion.

Founded in 1908, Selfridges is best known for its upscale outlet on London's Oxford Street.

Its history was dramatised in the TV series 'Mr Selfridge', starring Jeremy Piven.

Now the group employs 10,000 people in all, and has 25 stores worldwide.

Eighteen of those are included in the deal, with seven in Canada excluded.

Thailand's Central Group and Austrian real estate firm Signa Group already own department stores around Europe.

They hope to build a luxury hotel next to Selfridges' flagship branch.

The investors see the new deal as part of moves to build an upmarket store conglomerate.

It will be managed from London, with the potential for an eventual stock market listing.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pANALYSIS : Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over
RE
12:46pAsset bubbles? Champagne outfizzes Big Tech and bitcoin in 2021
RE
12:44pPutin says Europe only has itself to blame for surging gas prices
RE
12:39pMexican economy stumbles in October after weak third quarter
RE
12:25pU.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on
RE
12:23pThousands of flights scrapped globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend
RE
12:15pUK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London
RE
12:15pFading Omicron concerns set up shares for weekly gain, dent dollar
RE
11:59aHow to track Santa's flight with NORAD
RE
11:48aApple's App Store broke competition laws, Dutch watchdog says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
3PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
4AMP-PrivateMarketsCo divestment of Infrastructure Debt platform
5EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-

HOT NEWS