By Emese Bartha

Luxembourg issued 1.25 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in March 2034-dated government bonds via a bank syndicate on Wednesday, one of the lead manager banks said.

Books for the new 10-year bond closed in excess of EUR10.7 billion, marginally lower than the EUR10.8 billion volume indicated during the book-building phase. The book includes EUR475 million in joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the bond was set 16 basis points above mid-swaps, it said.

Lead manager banks of the transaction are Barclays, BCEE, BGL BNP Paribas, BIL and HSBC.

