Luxembourg issued 1.25 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in March 2034-dated government bonds via a bank syndicate on Wednesday, one of the lead manager banks said.

Final books for the issue closed in excess of EUR10.6 billion, marginally lower than the book size indicated during the book-building phase and at close. The book includes EUR475 million in joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the bond was set 16 basis points above mid-swaps, it said. The bond has a 2.875% coupon and it was priced at 99.734, at a yield of 2.906%.

Lead manager banks of the transaction are Barclays, BCEE, BGL BNP Paribas, BIL and HSBC.

