Luxembourg asks Lebanon for information on central bank chief's finances - Lebanese source

BEIRUT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon received a letter from
Luxembourg authorities asking for information relating to
Lebanon Central Bank Chief Riad Salameh's bank accounts and
assets, a senior Lebanese judicial source confirmed to Reuters.
The source did not elaborate.
A spokesperson for Luxembourg's judiciary confirmed to
Reuters in November https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/luxembourg-judicial-authorities-open-criminal-case-related-lebanon-central-bank-2021-11-15
it had opened "a criminal case" in relation to Salameh and his
companies and assets, declining to provide further information
at the time.
A spokesperson for Luxembourg's judiciary and Lebanon's
justice minister did not immediately respond to requests for
comment Friday.
When asked for comment, Salameh told Reuters the request for
cooperation was a "normal procedure" not not a "legal suit."
"If they had filed a legal suit they don't need help in the
investigation," he said.
The Swiss attorney general’s office last year said it had
requested legal assistance from Lebanon in the context of a
probe into "aggravated money laundering" and possible
embezzlement of more than $300 million under Salameh at the
central bank.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Timour Azhari; Writing by Timour
Azhari; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jane Wardell)