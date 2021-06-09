Luxor Technology Closes $5.0M Round Led by NYDIG, With Participation From US Mining Firms

Luxor Technology Corporation (“Luxor”) announced today the closing of a $5.0 million Series A led by institutional Bitcoin technology and financial services firm NYDIG. In addition to leading the equity round, NYDIG will collaborate with Luxor on a number of mining-related ventures and hashrate-based products.

Also participating in the equity round are mining companies Blockware Solutions, Celsius Network, DPO, Navier, and Supplybit. In addition, Bitnomial, Hodl Capital, and Routemaster participated alongside many strategic angel investors.

“We at Luxor are incredibly honored and excited to work alongside NYDIG to provide much-needed products and services to miners. Luxor is uniquely positioned to capitalize on industry tailwinds that see hashrate continuing to migrate to North America. With NYDIG’s exceptional track record, reputation and talent we will be able to revolutionize the way hashrate is harnessed, valued, traded and hedged. My co-founders Eddie Wang, Ethan Vera, and Guzman Pintos, along with the rest of the Luxor Team, are eager to continue building,” said Nick Hansen, CEO and co-founder of Luxor.

Luxor and NYDIG offer complementary products to the rapidly evolving mining industry. Both firms are providing best-in-class services to miners looking to improve their operations and investors getting exposure to mining. By combining forces on the product side, Luxor and NYDIG can further improve the mining solution and help grow the North American mining industry.

“We’re pleased to lead this Series A funding round and are thrilled to partner with Luxor to develop first-of-their-kind products and competencies for North American miners,” said Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG. “We’re confident in Nick’s vision and his team’s ability to drive and expedite the hashrate migration to North America, and the development of instruments that can strengthen the Bitcoin ecosystem.”

Proprietary technology developed by Luxor has the potential to supercharge returns for miners. Luxor’s Switch software product is a profit-switching algorithm that maximizes earnings by switching between blockchains and venues to maximize hashrate rewards.

About Luxor

Luxor is a fast-growing technology company that is shaping the future of hashrate as a commodity, building new-gen digital pipelines for compute power. Learn more at Luxor.tech and on their Twitter.

About NYDIG

NYDIG provides Bitcoin investment and technology solutions to insurers, banks, corporations, institutions, and HNW individuals. The firm and its products meet the industry’s highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards. Learn more at nydig.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

