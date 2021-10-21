Luxury Accessories Brand,GRAY®, Announces ALTER EGO Case Exclusively Designed for Latest iPhone 13 Models

Following the Apple announcement, GRAY reveals a new futuristic metal sculpture to upgrade the latest iPhone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailing the announcement of the iPhone 13 launch, GRAY® , a Singapore-based luxury brand known for its futuristic and architectural designs, today announces the launch of the ALTER EGO case for the iPhone 13 , now available for pre-order. The designer case continues to push style limits for iPhones and make bold statements through defined lines and stunning finishes, which perfectly complement the newest iPhone 13, 13 PRO, and 13 PRO MAX.



ALTER EGO is inspired by rebels who refuse to blend into the background and choose to raise the bar through their accessories. ALTER EGO is offered in titanium which is CNC machined from a solid block of aerospace-grade titanium by GRAY’s master craftsmen, a process totaling 12 hours each. The mechanically textured surface of the titanium option brings the case to life through custom-engineered cutting tools.

“The ALTER EGO case brings GRAY’s state-of-the-art and extreme structures to the iPhone 13, creating a show-stopping object of power,” said Kevin Wu, Founder, and CEO of GRAY. “We were motivated to create a new design and metal sculpture that beautifully complements Apple’s newest phone. Inspired by the genius and luxury of the iPhone 13, the ALTER EGO gives phone owners the perfect accessory that is unlike anything else.”

GRAY created ALTER EGO as a metal sculpture to make the boldest statements through accessories and not words. Through the ALTER EGO’s sharp, defined lines this luxury iPhone 13 case comes to life through every dimension and is born into the GRAY DNA.

ALTER EGO is available for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 PRO, and iPhone 13 PRO MAX and comes in exclusive design options including:

Titanium; retails for $1,899 USD for iPhone 13/PRO and $2,199 for iPhone 13 PRO MAX

Stealth (limited to 1000 sold); retails for $2,299 USD for iPhone 13/PRO and $2,499 for iPhone 13 PRO MAX

Gold (limited 500 sold); retails for $2,699 USD for iPhone 13/PRO and $2,899 for iPhone 13 PRO MAX

Aurora (limited to 500 sold); retails for $3,199 USD for iPhone 13/PRO and $3,399 for iPhone 13 PRO MAX

ALTER EGO iPhone 13 case is available for pre-order today, with estimated delivery January 30, 2022.

Additional images can be found here . For more information and to pre-order the ALTER EGO, visit: https://gray.inc/collections/iphone-13-pro-cases

To view the entire phone case collection, visit: www.gray.inc/collections/luxury-designer-iphone-cases