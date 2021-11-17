Log in
Luxury Brand Network Announces Webinar to Show Network Marketers How to Achieve Financial Security Now and in the Future

11/17/2021 | 09:01am EST
Company Has a Five-Year Retirement Plan in Place

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Brand Network is hosting a new Luxury Goes MLM webinar, as too many talented would-be entrepreneurs throw in the towel before they have the chance to succeed due to tech and lead generation inexperience and uncertainty regarding present and future finances. Enter Brett Hudson and his Team Omega. This serial entrepreneur, with a track record of wins in the tech, sales and multi-level marketing arenas, has introduced a new program to give these same individuals access to the tools and training to ensure a reliable income.  

Hudson is rallying marketers around an opportunity with a health care company that over the past 18 months has experienced rapid and accelerating membership and geographical growth. The company, which offers biohacking wellness products associated with sleep, weight loss, focus and skin health, is aggressively expanding its online distribution channels and providing marketers with access to advanced tech to allow seamless business management at home and on the go.  

"Studies show 95 percent of network marketers fail because they attempt to build a business on the backs of friends, family and colleagues who they count on for sales. That is not only unsustainable, it is a recipe for certain failure," explained Hudson.

Hudson says that each of the men and women who join his Team Omega are assigned a professional instructor with broad online marketing expertise. The instructor offers business development and lead generation guidance and instruction at no cost.

"We not only help our team to become savvy marketers, we literally provide them with as many leads as they want to achieve their individual income goals," he added. "We also are available to our team members whenever they need us. Their success is our ultimate goal and we do what it takes to get them where they want to be."   

Best of all, he says his team is given the opportunity of a more secure future via a retirement plan - something that is unprecedented.

"If the pandemic has taught us anything it's that we can earn a living working from home on our own terms. The direct sales industry is seeing unprecedented growth because enterprising individuals are taking control of their own destinies. And I am here to clear their path to the life they imagine," Hudson stressed.

For more information about Brett Hudson and Luxury Brand Network blog:

PR contact: Tom Hill at 561-556-2076

