 Luxury Card and TCS World Travel Take Cardmember Travel to New Heights

Exploring the World in Style and Comfort has Never Been Easier for Luxury Card Members

Luxury Card, a pioneer in the premium metal credit card space, announced its partnership with TCS World Travel today. This new partnership will provide Cardmembers with an exciting way to explore the world via TCS World Travel’s luxury jet expeditions and private custom itineraries. Customer experience has always been Luxury Card’s raison d’être and providing private jet access and international itineraries by TCS World Travel only heightens that experience. As the leader in luxury jet expeditions for over 25 years, TCS World Travel connects guests to some of the most difficult-to-reach destinations around the globe—all in the comfort and safety of their customized aircraft, with a dedicated team managing every detail.

Luxury Card announced its partnership with TCS World Travel. (Photo: Business Wire)

“There has never been a better time to travel by private jet, and TCS World Travel truly delivers the best across the board in this category,” says Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card. “On behalf of our Cardmembers, we are excited not only by the standard TCS World Travel sets in private aviation but by the new and impressive itineraries it continues to develop.”

TCS World Travel President Shelley Cline says, “As the world begins to reopen to travel, jet expeditions provide people who share our passion for exploration with a luxurious and comfortable, yet more controlled and flexible way to travel again. We are thrilled to partner with Luxury Card to share that experience with their Cardmembers and we look forward to welcoming them onboard our private jets.”

Available now, Luxury Card members can book a TCS World Travel expedition on the brand-new Airbus A321neo-LR, the most modern, reliable and comfortable aircraft in group jet expedition travel. These all-inclusive luxury trips, meticulously designed by their team of experts, link unique cultures, historic sites and natural wonders rarely experienced together in a single journey. Cardmembers will explore some of the world’s most legendary places and natural wonders in both comfort and style on the trip of a lifetime. When Cardmembers spend a minimum of $35,000 per person, they will receive a $1,000 gift card within two weeks of their trip return.1

About Luxury Card™

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 55 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition.2

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,3 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire.4 Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.4 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $750 airline ticket with the nearest competitor.3 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%3 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.4

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone, and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.5

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5006 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.4

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.7 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

About TCS World Travel

TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys with the experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for 25 years. The company excels at providing unparalleled local access and exclusive activities tailored to any travel style. Circle the globe or take a dive deep into a region on a luxury private jet expedition or let their team of travel consultants create a private customized itinerary designed to your exact needs to any destination in the world. For more information visit tcsworldtravel.com.

1 Restrictions, limitations and exclusions apply. Benefit available through 12/31/21.

2 Credit card weights from 10/10/2019 uscreditcardguide.com article, “The Heaviest Credit Cards List.”

3 Information as of November 1, 2020. The earn rates at which points can be accumulated vary among credit card competitors and can impact the relative dollar value of the redemption.

4 Conditions and limitations apply. For more information, please refer to the Reward Rules within the Terms and Conditions at myluxurycard.com for additional information about the rewards program

5 Restrictions, limitations and exclusions apply. See the Services section of myluxurycard.com to view your Guide to Benefits for a full explanation of coverages and details regarding specific time limits, eligibility and documentation requirements.

6 Average value based on 2019 bookings for a stay of three nights. Benefits may include daily breakfast for two, room upgrade when available, welcome amenities, resort and dining credits, late check-out and early check-in when available and complimentary Wi-Fi. Actual value will vary based on property, room rate, upgrade availability, length of stay and use of benefits.

7 Annual Fee is $995, $495 or $195. 0% introductory APR on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening is applicable for the first fifteen billing cycles that immediately follow each balance transfer. This introductory APR offer does not apply to purchases and cash advances. For new and outstanding balance transfers after the introductory period and all purchases, the variable APR is 14.99%. The variable APR for cash advances is 25.24%. The APRs on your account will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate and are subject to change. The minimum monthly interest charge will be $0.50. Balance transfer fee: 3% (min. $5). Cash advance fee: 5% (min. $10). Foreign transaction fee: 0%. See Terms and Conditions for updated and more information about the terms of this offer, including the “About the Variable APRs on Your Account” section for the current Prime Rate information.

