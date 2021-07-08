Luxury Card : Partners With Remedy Place to Provide Exclusive Wellness Benefits to Cardmembers

The Flagship “Social Wellness Club” in West Hollywood Now Provides Special Privileges to Luxury Card Members

Luxury Card, an industry leader in the premium credit card space, has announced a partnership with Remedy Place, a holistic wellness facility founded by Dr. Jonathan Leary, a visionary in the health and wellness space. The partnership will offer Luxury Card members a discount on annual memberships as well as savings on consultations and certain treatments.1

The flagship location is open on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. A second location will be opening in Century City later in 2021 and an East Coast location is anticipated to follow in New York City. Additional facilities are slated for other major cities in the United States and abroad.

“We are so pleased to announce our partnership with Remedy Place and to pass on special savings to our Cardmembers,” says Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card. “Remedy Place is on the cutting edge of health and wellness, and we are excited to join Dr. Leary’s mission as he eyes an expansion to the East Coast and abroad.”

Remedy Place was founded by Dr. Jonathan Leary, a concierge doctor who has helped individual clients achieve well-being through his seven elements of balance: mind, oxygen, movement, nutrients, cold, heat and compression. The services at Remedy Place include hyperbaric oxygen chamber therapy, chiropractic/physiotherapy, acupuncture/cupping, functional medicine programs, breathwork ice baths, lymphatic drainage massage, IVs, vitamin injections, infrared saunas, cryotherapy and group classes. Remedy Place is the manifestation of Leary’s dream to bring holistic wellness education and balance to a wider audience and he continues to champion the highest safety standards and a proactive approach to well-being.

About Luxury Card™

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 57 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition.2

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,3 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire.4 Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.4 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $750 airline ticket with the nearest competitor.3 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%3 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.4

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.5

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5006 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.4

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.7 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

About Remedy Place

The philosophy is simple: The epitome of health is achieving and maintaining homeostasis, or internal balance. The remedies counteract the life stressors that wreak havoc on your wellness baseline, bringing you back to your true north.

Achieving a holistic state of balance has a ripple effect, both mentally and physically. Balance begets deeper levels of happiness, success, creativity, connection and overall health.

Stop in for a nutrient drip while catching up with a friend. Meet for a cold-pressed juice instead of drinks after work. Take your next meeting in our hyperbaric oxygen chamber for heightened clarity. It’s all about conscious choices that prioritize balance.

Seek truth. Seek balance. Seek the remedy.

Restrictions, limitations and exclusions apply. Benefit available through 9/3/22. Credit card weights from 4/18/21 uscreditcardguide.com article, “The Heaviest Credit Cards List.” Information as of June 1, 2021. The earn rates at which points can be accumulated vary among credit card competitors and can impact the relative dollar value of the redemption. Conditions and limitations apply. For more information, please refer to the Reward Rules within the Terms and Conditions at myluxurycard.com for additional information about the rewards program. Restrictions, limitations and exclusions apply. See the Services section of myluxurycard.com to view your Guide to Benefits for a full explanation of coverages and details regarding specific time limits, eligibility and documentation requirements. Average value based on a 2020 stay of three nights at either a domestic or an international property. Benefits may include daily breakfast for two, room upgrade when available, welcome amenities, resort and dining credits, late check-out and early check-in when available and complimentary Wi-Fi. Actual value will vary based on property, room rate, upgrade availability, length of stay and use of benefits. Offer subject to credit approval. This offer is available through this advertisement and may not be accessible elsewhere. For complete pricing and other details, please see the Terms and Conditions for each of the three card offers: Mastercard Gold Card Terms & Conditions, Mastercard Black Card Terms & Conditions and Mastercard Titanium Card Terms & Conditions.

