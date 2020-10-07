Luxury Portfolio International :® Names Mickey Alam Khan President

Globally-acclaimed luxury brand expert will remain based in New York City, where he will establish a LPI office

Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI), the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded residential real estate brokerage firms, today named Mickey Alam Khan President.

Alam Khan, one of the world’s top experts in the luxury arena, will be engaged with LPI’s Member companies, furthering the organization’s global growth by expanding an already robust suite of offerings. Additionally, LPI will complement its expanded global strategy with additional staffing and resources.

He will also leverage his role as a luxury thought leader, authoring position papers and opinions as to how the world of global luxury real estate and luxury brands intersect.

Currently based in New York City, Alam Khan will establish a presence there for LPI.

He was most recently founder and editor-in-chief of Luxury Daily, the world's leading luxury business publication. As part of Alam Khan’s agreement with LPI, the organization has purchased Luxury Daily, where he will remain editor-in-chief, as well as assuming the title of Publisher for other LPI print and digital publications, including the highly acclaimed Luxury Portfolio Magazine.

“Few people understand the mindset of the global luxury consumer the way Mickey does,” said Paul Boomsma, President & CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. “We are very excited about connecting luxury residential real estate with a broad range of high-end brands, including cars, travel, experiential opportunities and more.”

Alam Khan has a long-standing reputation for pioneering digital initiatives. He founded and edited Mobile Marketer as well as Mobile Commerce Daily, turning both outlets into leading publications in their space before he sold them in 2017. Prior to that, he was editor of eMarketer and DM News.

“This is an absolute dream opportunity for me,” added Alam Khan. “I grew up in a real estate family, so I have a deep-rooted passion for the industry. I’m very much looking forward to supporting LPI’s growth, while furthering connections between luxury residential real estate and luxury brands as a whole.”

“Having Mickey as President of LPI creates tremendous value for LPI members,” notes Diane M. Ramirez, Executive Chairman and Senior Advisor of Brown Harris Stevens Residential Sales, LLC, one of the northeast’s most respected residential real estate firms, and Chairman of the Board of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. “Our value proposition to members has just been expanded through Mickey’s expertise.”

