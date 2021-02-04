Luxury Watch Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2024) | Technavio

The luxury watch market is poised to grow by USD 1.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Watch Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The report on the luxury watch market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization and innovation.

The luxury watch market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the growth in internet retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury watch market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The luxury watch market covers the following areas:

Luxury Watch Market Sizing

Luxury Watch Market Forecast

Luxury Watch Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Men - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Women - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

