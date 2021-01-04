Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Luxury Watch Market to Grow by Almost $ 1 Billion Despite Pandemic | Technavio

01/04/2021 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technavio has been monitoring the luxury watch market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005700/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Watch Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Watch Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the luxury watch market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The men segment is expected to be the leading segment based on end-user in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Growth in internet retailing is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 1%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 1.64 billion.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Product premiumization and innovation is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the high competition from smart watches will hamper the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The APAC region will contribute 43% of market growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Watch Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The watch market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.31 billion during 2020-2024. The market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period owing to various drivers and trends that have been discussed in this watch market report. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Smartwatch Market by Type, Operating System, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The smartwatch market size has the potential to grow by USD 14.57 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The product premiumization and innovation will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this luxury watch market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Luxury Watch Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Luxury Watch Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Men
    • Women
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America
  • Distribution channel
    • Offline
    • Online

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44627

Luxury Watch Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury watch market report covers the following areas:

  • Luxury Watch Market Size
  • Luxury Watch Market Trends
  • Luxury Watch Market Analysis

this study identifies growth in internet retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury watch market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Luxury Watch Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury watch market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the luxury watch market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the luxury watch market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury watch market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Men - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Women - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.
  • Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.
  • Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
  • Fossil Group Inc.
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • Movado Group Inc.
  • Ralph Lauren Corp.
  • Rolex SA
  • Seiko Holdings Corp.
  • The Swatch Group Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pKC George Joins Middleburg Communities to Head Attainable Housing Strategies
PR
02:06pAmazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan healthcare joint venture to shut business next month
RE
02:06pThe 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to reconvene on 5 January
PU
02:05pInfinity Skin Care Joins Epiphany Dermatology
PR
02:04pONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS : 14a
PU
02:04pFRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
PU
02:04pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank News | Executive Vice President Gerald "Gerry" Schwebel Receives Aem San Antonio Legacy Award
PU
02:04pSAGE : Accounting Today Honors Three Sage Leaders on Its 2020 List of the 'Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting'
PU
02:04pALLSTATE : Closes Acquisition of National General Holdings Corp.
BU
02:03pWall Street places bet on solid revenue growth for Airbnb, DoorDash
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow tumble from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ