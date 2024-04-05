"We are on track with the integration of the Tom Ford Fashion business, which is enriching our unique proposition in luxury glamour" Chairman and CEO Ermenegildo Zegna said.

(Reuters) - Italy's Ermenegildo Zegna posted a 19.3% increase in full-year organic revenue on Friday and proposed a 20% hike in its annual dividend, helped by robust demand for its luxury products.

The family-owned fashion group, which controls menswear brand Zegna, as well as the U.S. labels Thom Browne and Tom Ford Fashion, saw a 24% increase in Greater China revenue during the period.

The company's full-year revenue reached 1.9 billion euros ($2.06 billion) in 2023 and it has proposed a dividend of 0.12 euros($0.1300) per share.

Zenga, which debuted on Wall Street in late 2021, said its EBIT reached 220 million euros in 2023, compared to 157.7 million euros in the prior year.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

