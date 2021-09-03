Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lyft, Uber to pay legal fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion ban

09/03/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Lyft and Uber are displayed in San Diego

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) -Lyft Inc and Uber Technologies Inc will cover all legal fees for the ride-hail companies' drivers sued under a new Texas law imposing a near-total ban on abortion, the companies' chief executives said on Friday.

Lyft will also donate $1 million to women's health provider Planned Parenthood, Green said on Twitter https://twitter.com/logangreen/status/1433872421254098945?s=20.

"This is an attack on women's access to healthcare and on their right to choose," Green said of the new Texas law.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted https://twitter.com/dkhos/status/1433894081487273987?s=20 in response to Green's announcement that his company would cover drivers' legal fees in the same way, thanking Green for taking the initiative.

The ban https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-declines-block-texas-abortion-ban-2021-09-02, which took effect early Wednesday, leaves enforcement up to individual citizens, enabling them to sue anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks. This potentially includes drivers who unknowingly take women to clinics for abortion procedures.

Citizens who win such lawsuits would be entitled to at least $10,000.

Abortion providers say the law could lead to hundreds of costly lawsuits that would be logistically difficult to defend.

On Wednesday, Tinder-owner Match Group's CEO and rival dating platform Bumble Inc said they were setting up funds to help Texas-based employees seeking abortion care outside the state.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Richard Chang and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Tina Bellon


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT, INC. -2.21% 48.21 Delayed Quote.0.35%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -2.61% 40.32 Delayed Quote.-18.82%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pUtilities Down, But Up Significantly On Week, Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:51pCommunications Services Flat On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:47pTech Up On Rotation Back To Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 86.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Gains 0.70% to $1.1879 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Gains 0.70% to $1.3858 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pDollar Lost 0.14% to 109.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pFinancials Down Amid Economic Growth Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:32pLyft, Uber to pay legal fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion ban
RE
05:32pConsumer Cos Down After Weak August Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China r..
2WH Smith : European stocks mark worst fall in 2 weeks on U.S. job jitte..
3Oil slips as weak U.S. jobs report gives 'reality check'
4U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says
5U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

HOT NEWS