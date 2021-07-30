Log in
Lygos Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

07/30/2021 | 08:05am EDT
Company promotes Bryce Dille to Chief Financial Officer and Nicholas Ohler to Chief Technology Officer

Lygos, Inc., a vertically integrated provider of safe and sustainable specialty ingredients, today announced the leadership appointments of Bryce Dille as Chief Financial Officer and Nicholas Ohler, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer.

“We are building a world-class company that is focused on providing high-quality, low-cost and sustainable organic acids and cannabinoid compounds that can improve everyday products,” said Eric Steen, PhD, CEO of Lygos. “Bryce’s transaction experience and capital markets expertise with private and emerging public biotechnology companies will aid us as we advance Lygos’ bio-based platform and position the company for long-term growth. Nick’s proven track record of developing and scaling numerous fermentation-based processes has already helped to establish and build our technology leadership in the industry.”

Mr. Dille brings nearly 20 years of corporate finance, investment banking and capital markets experience. He previously held senior financial positions at emerging public and private biotechnology companies, including Omada Health and TerraVia (formerly Solazyme), which was acquired by Corbion. Prior to those positions, Mr. Dille was a portfolio manager at Savitr Capital and Vice President and Senior Research Analyst for Clean Technology and Renewables at JMP Securities. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Carleton College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Dr. Ohler brings 15 years of experience in applied research, development, and manufacturing. Prior to joining Lygos, he led process development and scale-up activities at Evolva, Bio-Architecture Lab and Amyris, where he produced a wide range of biological products, including farnesene-based products, such as seaweed-derived ethanol, resveratrol and nootkatone. Dr. Ohler earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Arizona State University and received his PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Lygos

Lygos has created a full-stack biological engineering platform focused on organic acid specialty ingredients, health & wellness ingredients, including cannabinoids and bio-monomers. Lygos’ sustainable, bio-based chemicals replace expensive, environmentally degrading alternatives from traditional industrial suppliers, enabling customers to create better, safer products with value-added performance. For more information, visit www.lygos.com and follow us @LygosBiotech.

Lygos and the Lygos logo are trademarks of Lygos, Inc. Any other brands may be trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS